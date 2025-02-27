Left Menu

Kerala Holds Ground on Day 2 Against Vidarbha's Bowling Attack

Aditya Sarwate's unbeaten 66 anchored Kerala's response against Vidarbha on day two of the Ranji Trophy final. Kerala reached 131/3 at stumps, trailing by 248 runs, as Vidarbha was restricted to 379 in the first innings. Both teams showcased strong performances despite setbacks.

Nagpur | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:43 IST
Aditya Sarwate played a crucial innings for Kerala, remaining unbeaten on 66 as the visitors reached 131/3 by the end of the second day of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha.

The match remains intriguingly poised with Kerala trailing by 248 runs after Vidarbha was restricted to 379 in their first innings.

Sarwate's performance followed a disciplined bowling effort by Kerala, which featured standout contributions from MD Nidheesh and Eden Apple Tom, preventing Vidarbha from posting a larger total.

