Left Menu

Sinner Stuns Zverev to Claim Australian Open Glory

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the Australian Open, marking his third Grand Slam victory. The triumph solidified Sinner's position as the Italian world number one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:59 IST
Sinner Stuns Zverev to Claim Australian Open Glory
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an electrifying final, Jannik Sinner overcame Germany's Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory, clinching the Australian Open title.

Sinner's remarkable performance secured him his third Grand Slam crown, further establishing his dominance on the tennis circuit.

The Italian, now the world number one, delivered a masterclass in athletic prowess and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025