Sinner Stuns Zverev to Claim Australian Open Glory

In an electrifying final, Jannik Sinner overcame Germany's Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory, clinching the Australian Open title.

Sinner's remarkable performance secured him his third Grand Slam crown, further establishing his dominance on the tennis circuit.

The Italian, now the world number one, delivered a masterclass in athletic prowess and determination.

