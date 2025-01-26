Sinner Stuns Zverev to Claim Australian Open Glory
Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the Australian Open, marking his third Grand Slam victory. The triumph solidified Sinner's position as the Italian world number one.
In an electrifying final, Jannik Sinner overcame Germany's Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory, clinching the Australian Open title.
Sinner's remarkable performance secured him his third Grand Slam crown, further establishing his dominance on the tennis circuit.
The Italian, now the world number one, delivered a masterclass in athletic prowess and determination.
