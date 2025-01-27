Mumbai City FC's Dominance Outshines Mohammedan SC in ISL Showdown

In a commanding display at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Mumbai City FC overpowered Mohammedan SC with a 3-0 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena. Coach Andrey Chernyshov of Mohammedan SC lauded the Islanders' superior ball possession, recognizing the match as a learning experience for his team.

The breakthrough for Mumbai City came through a Gaurav Bora own goal in the 72nd minute, followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte's deflected shot that doubled their lead six minutes later. Thaer Krouma sealed the win with a precise finish in the 82nd minute, capitalizing on another defensive misstep by Mohammedan.

Despite the setback, Chernyshov remained optimistic about his team's prospects, stressing the need for analysis and recovery ahead of their February 1 clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Expressing gratitude towards his players, he highlighted their resilience despite numerous challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)