Left Menu

Mumbai City FC's Dominance Outshines Mohammedan SC in ISL Showdown

Mohammedan SC coach Andrey Chernyshov praised Mumbai City FC's ball control after a 3-0 loss. A Gaurav Bora own goal started the Islanders' scoring, followed by goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Thaer Krouma. Chernyshov emphasized learning and recovery before their next match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:10 IST
Mumbai City FC's Dominance Outshines Mohammedan SC in ISL Showdown
Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Mumbai City FC overpowered Mohammedan SC with a 3-0 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena. Coach Andrey Chernyshov of Mohammedan SC lauded the Islanders' superior ball possession, recognizing the match as a learning experience for his team.

The breakthrough for Mumbai City came through a Gaurav Bora own goal in the 72nd minute, followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte's deflected shot that doubled their lead six minutes later. Thaer Krouma sealed the win with a precise finish in the 82nd minute, capitalizing on another defensive misstep by Mohammedan.

Despite the setback, Chernyshov remained optimistic about his team's prospects, stressing the need for analysis and recovery ahead of their February 1 clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Expressing gratitude towards his players, he highlighted their resilience despite numerous challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025