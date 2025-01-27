Mumbai City FC's Dominance Outshines Mohammedan SC in ISL Showdown
Mohammedan SC coach Andrey Chernyshov praised Mumbai City FC's ball control after a 3-0 loss. A Gaurav Bora own goal started the Islanders' scoring, followed by goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Thaer Krouma. Chernyshov emphasized learning and recovery before their next match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
- Country:
- India
In a commanding display at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, Mumbai City FC overpowered Mohammedan SC with a 3-0 victory at the Mumbai Football Arena. Coach Andrey Chernyshov of Mohammedan SC lauded the Islanders' superior ball possession, recognizing the match as a learning experience for his team.
The breakthrough for Mumbai City came through a Gaurav Bora own goal in the 72nd minute, followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte's deflected shot that doubled their lead six minutes later. Thaer Krouma sealed the win with a precise finish in the 82nd minute, capitalizing on another defensive misstep by Mohammedan.
Despite the setback, Chernyshov remained optimistic about his team's prospects, stressing the need for analysis and recovery ahead of their February 1 clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Expressing gratitude towards his players, he highlighted their resilience despite numerous challenges this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)