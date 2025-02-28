Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Battles For Playoff Survival Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mumbai City FC faces a critical test against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL. While Mohun Bagan aims for the ISL Cup after clinching the League Winners title, Mumbai City is struggling to secure a playoff spot, needing crucial points from the upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:00 IST
Mumbai City FC is set for a crucial clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant as they fight to secure a playoff spot in the Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter is crucial for Mumbai, who perform under pressure to gather the necessary points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after securing the ISL League Winners title with a win over Odisha FC, aims for further glory with the ISL Cup. Mumbai City, with a low win count this season, struggles as they land in the sixth spot in the standings.

Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged Mohun Bagan's efficiency in capitalizing on opportunities. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan's coach, Jose Molina, emphasized hard work and talent as integral to their ongoing success. The upcoming match will test both teams' mettle in pursuing their respective goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

