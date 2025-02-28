Mumbai City FC Battles For Playoff Survival Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mumbai City FC is set for a crucial clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant as they fight to secure a playoff spot in the Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter is crucial for Mumbai, who perform under pressure to gather the necessary points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after securing the ISL League Winners title with a win over Odisha FC, aims for further glory with the ISL Cup. Mumbai City, with a low win count this season, struggles as they land in the sixth spot in the standings.

Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged Mohun Bagan's efficiency in capitalizing on opportunities. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan's coach, Jose Molina, emphasized hard work and talent as integral to their ongoing success. The upcoming match will test both teams' mettle in pursuing their respective goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)