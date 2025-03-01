Mumbai City FC Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
In a nail-biting match at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai City FC managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The result leaves the Islanders just a point away from playoff qualification in the ISL 2024-25, thanks to a last-minute equalizer by Nathan Rodrigues.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai City FC managed to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Mumbai Football Arena during their Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter on Saturday. The Islanders, now with 33 points from 22 matches, are tantalizingly close to securing a spot in the playoffs.
The Mariners dominated the opening exchanges, constantly testing Mumbai's defensive resilience. Jamie Maclaren broke the deadlock with a clinical finish in the 32nd minute, seizing upon a loose ball and firing it into the bottom left corner. Minutes later, Dimitrios Petratos capitalized on defensive disorganization to double the lead with a stunning strike.
Despite heading into halftime with a two-goal deficit, Mumbai City FC displayed their fighting spirit in the second half. Brandon Fernandes ignited their resurgence, setting up Jon Toral to reduce the gap in the 57th minute. A late equalizer by Reliance Foundation Young Champs graduate Nathan Rodrigues in the 89th minute secured the draw, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
(With inputs from agencies.)