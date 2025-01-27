Shan Masood Calls for Respect: A Captain's Stand Against Disrespect

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has passionately called on the media to halt disrespecting players. This follows a tense exchange after a heavy defeat against the West Indies, where questions were raised about his captaincy.

At the post-match conference, Masood, visibly frustrated, ignored a contentious question, urging for respect towards him and his team. The captain, addressing the press, appealed for appreciation of their efforts despite recent setbacks.

Masood reiterated that decisions lie with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), highlighting their recent successes in Tests. He acknowledged challenges, particularly their inability to quickly conclude the innings against lower-order batsmen, urging for solutions within the team.

