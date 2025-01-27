Afghanistan Women's XI: A New Dawn in Cricket at Melbourne Exhibition Match

Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Nick Hockley heralded the upcoming exhibition match in Melbourne featuring the Afghanistan Women's XI as a significant step towards their re-engagement with international cricket. The team, comprised of players who fled Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, is set to showcase their skills in a T20 match against a Cricket Without Borders XI at Junction Oval, set strategically to precede the Women's Ashes Test opener at the MCG.

The match marks a major reunion for the Afghan team, separated since the upheaval back home. Players now residing in Melbourne and Canberra will participate in the event, a result of collaborative efforts between CA, Cricket Without Borders, and the Australian government. Highlighting its importance, Hockley, along with players Nahida Sapan and Firooza Amiri, and several dignitaries, expressed hopes for future opportunities and international support, with Sapan leading as captain.

Hockley expressed optimism that Thursday's match would ignite further opportunities for the Afghan women's team, with support pouring in from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and wider cricketing bodies. He stressed that the event aims to raise global awareness, standing as a potent symbol of hope and resilience for Afghan cricketers and women globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)