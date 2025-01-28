Shubhankar Sharma Prepares for Tough Competition at International Series India

Indian golf ace Shubhankar Sharma braces himself for a formidable contest as he readies for the US$2 million International Series India in Gurugram. The event, attracting top players including LIV Golf stars like Bryson DeChambeau, poses a stern test, especially from a constellation of strong domestic talent.

With players such as Anirban Lahiri, a seasoned Asian Tour competitor, and Gaganjeet Bhullar, an 11-time winner in the league, the tournament promises intense local challenges. Veterans like Jeev Milkha Singh alongside emerging stars such as Ajeetesh Sandhu and Rashid Khan, who boast multiple Asian Tour victories, are also in the fray.

Sharma, who has clinched the Asian Tour Order of Merit and European Tour titles, expresses pride in Indian golf's growth. He credits the International Series and the Asian Tour as pivotal in honing skills, offering a deeper and more competitive field, further enriching the golfing landscape in India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)