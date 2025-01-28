Jasprit Bumrah Honored with ICC Cricketer of the Year Award

Jasprit Bumrah has been honored with the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award, a testament to his remarkable performance throughout 2024. However, the accomplished fast bowler values India's T20 World Cup victory as his most cherished achievement.

Bumrah received the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award after delivering consistent excellence across all formats. His standout contributions include a stellar World Cup performance, leading India with 15 wickets. Despite his personal accolades, Bumrah remains grounded, prioritizing team victories over individual success.

With 77 wickets in the World Test Championship and memorable performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah continues to be a key figure in Indian cricket. Reflecting on his achievements, he highlights his wicket of Ollie Pope as a defining moment in the series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)