Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Honored with ICC Cricketer of the Year Award

Jasprit Bumrah wins the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award, prioritizing team success over personal accolades. He played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup victory, earning widespread recognition in 2024. Despite personal achievements, Bumrah values team triumphs most.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:07 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Honored with ICC Cricketer of the Year Award
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah has been honored with the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award, a testament to his remarkable performance throughout 2024. However, the accomplished fast bowler values India's T20 World Cup victory as his most cherished achievement.

Bumrah received the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award after delivering consistent excellence across all formats. His standout contributions include a stellar World Cup performance, leading India with 15 wickets. Despite his personal accolades, Bumrah remains grounded, prioritizing team victories over individual success.

With 77 wickets in the World Test Championship and memorable performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah continues to be a key figure in Indian cricket. Reflecting on his achievements, he highlights his wicket of Ollie Pope as a defining moment in the series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025