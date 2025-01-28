Varun's Spin Triumphs: India Defeats England in Rajkot Thriller

In a standout performance, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul, leading India to restrict England to 171/9 during the third T20I clash at Rajkot on Tuesday. Despite a spirited knock from England's Ben Duckett, who struck a fluent 51, England couldn't capitalize on their start, leaving India in need of 170 runs to clinch a series whitewash.

Winning the toss, India opted to field first, applying early pressure on England. Hardik Pandya made the initial breakthrough by dismissing Phil Salt cheaply with an intelligent delivery. England found themselves struggling at 7/1 in just under two overs. A brief resurgence came as Duckett partnered with captain Jos Buttler, maneuvering Indian pacers with aggressive strokes, including back-to-back boundaries off Pandya and a spirited over against spinner Washington Sundar.

However, the partnership was cut short by Chakravarthy's brilliance, as Sanju Samson's swift stumping sent Buttler back for 24. With Abhishek Sharma's crucial catches fortifying India's fielding efforts, England quickly crumbled from their promising position. Chakravarthy's spin later dismantled the tail, claiming key wickets of Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, concluding his spell with impressive figures of 5/24. Despite a late onslaught by Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya's bowling kept the damage minimal, ensuring India's bowlers dominated the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)