Liverpool Stars Rested for PSV Showdown
Liverpool will rest key players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk for their Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven. Already qualified for the round of 16, manager Arne Slot takes a second-string squad as the team maintains first place in the league phase.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool will rest some of its star players, including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, in the Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven this Wednesday.
The Reds, having already advanced to the round of 16, see manager Arne Slot choosing a second-string squad for the Netherlands trip.
Players staying behind in Merseyside include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and others. Currently leading the league, Liverpool aims to preserve its top position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
James Rodríguez Joins Leon: A New Chapter in Mexican Football
JD Sports Faces Profit Slump Amid Market Challenges
Karnataka Kreedakoota-2025: A Sports Extravaganza in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada
JD Sports Faces Profit Hurdles Amid Market Challenges
Rigobert Song Takes Helm of Central African Republic's Football Team