Liverpool Stars Rested for PSV Showdown

Liverpool will rest some of its star players, including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, in the Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven this Wednesday.

The Reds, having already advanced to the round of 16, see manager Arne Slot choosing a second-string squad for the Netherlands trip.

Players staying behind in Merseyside include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and others. Currently leading the league, Liverpool aims to preserve its top position.

