Australia Faces Sri Lanka with Spin Strategy in Opening Test

Australia has taken an early gamble in the opening test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, choosing to bat first after winning the toss. The Australians have opted for a strategy heavily relying on spin, debuting Josh Inglis alongside seasoned spinners Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy.

In a strategic move, Steve Smith steps in as captain, covering for Pat Cummins, who is absent on paternity leave. Significant changes include Travis Head opening for Australia and all-rounder Beau Webster expected to deliver with the new ball alongside Mitchell Starc.

Sri Lanka mirrors this spin-friendly approach by fielding three spinners, highlighted by the strategic inclusion of leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay. The line-up changes also include batsman Oshada Fernando, replacing the injured Pathum Nissanka, with the series continuing in Galle on February 6.

