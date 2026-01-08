"One of the best I've seen in my 15 years playing here": Steve Smith lauds SCG pitch

Australian skipper Steve Smith lauded the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch as 'the best seen in 15 years playing here' after Australia secured a comfortable win over England in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England in Sydney on Thursday. Smith believed the pitch offered a bit for everyone. With this win, the Baggy Green wrapped up the Ashes 4-1 against the Ben Stokes-led England.

Smith also ended his lean patch in the series with a brilliant century in the Sydney Test's second innings. His knock was a crucial factor in Australia's strong finish, helping them post a massive total. "In terms of the wicket, I think it's one of the best I've seen in my 15 years playing here. I think it offered a bit for everyone. The new ball worked a bit. If you batted well and applied yourself, you could score runs. Then the rough came into play at the backend, and there were some cracks there as well," Smith told the reporters.

Smith also felt that Australia's fielding was incredible in the series and that it was a huge difference in the end result. "I think our fielding was incredible as well. As an Australian team, you pride yourself on your fielding. It's a huge attitude thing. I thought the way we caught throughout the summer was better than England's. That was a huge difference in the end result as well," Smith added.

Smith finished as the fourth-highest run-getter in the Ashes series. The ace batter made 286 runs in four matches and eight innings at a superb average of 57.20. The right-handed batter notched up one fifty and as many centuries. Mitchell Starc, the highest-wicket taker of the series, was named Player of the Series, whereas opener Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his sublime 163-run knock in the first innings.

The hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne. (ANI)

