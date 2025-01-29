Virat Kohli's Homecoming: Delhi Gears Up for Ranji Trophy Action

Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad has been invigorated by the inclusion of cricket star Virat Kohli, as the seasoned player joins the team to face Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The news has sent waves of excitement among players, particularly the team's captain, Ayush Badoni.

Badoni expressed his enthusiasm about Kohli's presence, emphasizing the positive impact on team morale. 'His presence brings a different energy, making everyone feel more motivated and lively,' Badoni said. The match marks Kohli's return to the Ranji stage after 12 years, bringing expertise and leadership to the team.

This homecoming is significant for Kohli, as it brings him back to the venue where his first-class cricket journey began in 2006. Although he's seen a decline in his Test performances since 2020, his return to Ranji cricket offers a chance to refine skills, aiming for one last peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)