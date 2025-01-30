Left Menu

Sasikumar Mukund's Resilient Journey: From Controversy to Comeback

Sasikumar Mukund's Davis Cup debut was marked by a series of controversies, including a misspelled jersey and travel refusal. Now, in January 2025, he leads India's tennis team for the World Group I Play-off against Togo. Despite ranking 360 globally, Mukund's return signifies resilience and hope for India's tennis future.

Sasikumar Mukund's Davis Cup debut in September 2023 was fraught with difficulties, from a misspelled jersey to cramping off the court, leaving India at a disadvantage against Morocco. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) demanded an explanation for these mishaps, beginning a turbulent period for Mukund.

Following his debut, Mukund faced further challenges, including a ban from the AITA on disciplinary grounds, unbeknownst to him. His decision to focus on international tours added complexity to his relationship with the national tennis body. Despite these hurdles, Mukund is now set to represent India as their best-ranked player against Togo in the World Group I Play-off in January 2025.

Despite his ranking of 360, Sasikumar Mukund remains optimistic about the future of Indian tennis. Expressing his belief in the importance of teamwork, Mukund refrains from labeling himself as the team's leader. With India facing a player shortage within the top-350, the focus is on collective strength as they prepare for the challenging match against Togo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

