Champions Trophy Preparations Face Hurdles in Pakistan

The PCB has canceled pre-tournament activities in Pakistan due to scheduling conflicts and India’s security concerns. With matches set across three venues in Pakistan and Dubai, the opening event will occur in Lahore. Renovations to stadiums in Karachi and Lahore will also be inaugurated before the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the cancellation of pre-tournament photo shoots and conferences originally planned ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The decision comes as logistical challenges and scheduling conflicts have arisen, particularly involving India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025, the tournament will span multiple venues across Pakistan and one in Dubai. As per tradition, team captains typically gather for pre-event photographs, a tradition shelved this year due to tight schedules. Nonetheless, an inauguration event is slated for February 16 in Lahore at Huzoor Bagh.

In preparation for the event, the PCB will officially open the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the chief guest. Similarly, the National Stadium in Karachi will see President Asif Ali Zardari present at its opening on February 11. Efforts continue to hold a grand but logistically feasible tournament in light of these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

