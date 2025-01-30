Champions Trophy Preparations Face Hurdles in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the cancellation of pre-tournament photo shoots and conferences originally planned ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The decision comes as logistical challenges and scheduling conflicts have arisen, particularly involving India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025, the tournament will span multiple venues across Pakistan and one in Dubai. As per tradition, team captains typically gather for pre-event photographs, a tradition shelved this year due to tight schedules. Nonetheless, an inauguration event is slated for February 16 in Lahore at Huzoor Bagh.

In preparation for the event, the PCB will officially open the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the chief guest. Similarly, the National Stadium in Karachi will see President Asif Ali Zardari present at its opening on February 11. Efforts continue to hold a grand but logistically feasible tournament in light of these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)