India's Triumph Against England: A Spin Masterclass in U19 T20 World Cup
India's U19 women's cricket team, led by G Kamalini's fifty and strong spin bowling, defeated England by nine wickets in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal. India will face South Africa in the final, who triumphed over Australia. Kamalini's strategic play was pivotal in securing victory.
G Kamalini's strategic fifty, complemented by India's expert spin bowlers, secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over England in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal on Friday.
The Indian team, showcasing impressive teamwork and tactical prowess, restricted England to 113 for eight, thanks to stellar performances from left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma who each claimed three wickets.
India's assertive chase was led by openers G Trisha and Kamalini, with the latter remaining unbeaten. The victory sets India on a collision course with South Africa in the finals, following South Africa's historic first entry into the U19 T20 championship after defeating Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
