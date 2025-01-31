Ayush Badoni's Blazing Stand Puts Delhi Ahead in Ranji Trophy

Ayush Badoni's audacious batting display propelled Delhi to a crucial first-innings lead over Railways in their Group D Ranji Trophy face-off. Badoni's fearless hitting, featuring 12 fours and three sixes, was instrumental for Delhi, especially during his 133-run partnership with Sumit Mathur. This stellar performance left Delhi at 334/7 by the day's end.

Despite Virat Kohli's brief appearance, Railways struggled to find their footing. Delhi's pacer Himanshu Sangwan successfully disrupted Railways' batting lineup, removing Kohli and opener Sanat Sangwan. Relentless pressure from Delhi's side ensured they stayed on top against their opponents.

Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu needed 97 more runs to secure victory over Jharkhand, while Saurashtra enforced a follow-on after claiming a significant lead over Assam. Cheteshwar Pujara's 99 solidified Saurashtra's dominance, keeping them in striking distance of a comprehensive victory in Rajkot.

(With inputs from agencies.)