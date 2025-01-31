Stalemate in Mumbai: East Bengal Marks 100th ISL Match with Draw

On a night marking East Bengal FC's 100th match in the Indian Super League (ISL), they managed to hold Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. This result places East Bengal in the 10th position on the table with 18 points from as many games.

Mumbai City FC, despite dominating possession with 62.4%, couldn't convert their chances, playing their seventh draw this season and sitting sixth with 28 points. East Bengal's attacking threats persisted, with Dimitrios Diamantakos leading the charge early on, yet timely saves from Phurba Lachenpa denied them.

Both sides missed crucial opportunities throughout the match, with East Bengal twice hitting the woodwork. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill's defensive prowess ensured the stalemate, making critical saves when Mumbai City amplified their attack. The Islanders are set to face NorthEast United FC next, while East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)