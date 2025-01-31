Stalemate in Mumbai: East Bengal Marks 100th ISL Match with Draw
Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC ended in a goalless draw at the Mumbai Football Arena. East Bengal celebrated their 100th ISL match, moving to 10th in the table, while Mumbai City remained sixth. Both teams had several scoring chances, but exceptional saves and near misses marked the game.
- Country:
- India
On a night marking East Bengal FC's 100th match in the Indian Super League (ISL), they managed to hold Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. This result places East Bengal in the 10th position on the table with 18 points from as many games.
Mumbai City FC, despite dominating possession with 62.4%, couldn't convert their chances, playing their seventh draw this season and sitting sixth with 28 points. East Bengal's attacking threats persisted, with Dimitrios Diamantakos leading the charge early on, yet timely saves from Phurba Lachenpa denied them.
Both sides missed crucial opportunities throughout the match, with East Bengal twice hitting the woodwork. Prabhsukhan Singh Gill's defensive prowess ensured the stalemate, making critical saves when Mumbai City amplified their attack. The Islanders are set to face NorthEast United FC next, while East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ander Herrera Joins Boca Juniors: A New Chapter in Argentine Football
Tense Matches and Triumphs at the Australian Open: Day 5 Recap
Participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players, exceptions only under extraordinary circumstances: BCCI.
BCCI Organizes UK Pre-Series Matches to Boost Indian Team's Red-Ball Performance
Farewell to 'The King': Denis Law's Legacy in Football