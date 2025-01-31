Left Menu

India Clinches T20I Series with Thrilling Win Over England

India triumphed over England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I, clinching a 3-1 series lead. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube's fifties elevated India's total to 181/9. Outstanding bowling spells from Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana sealed England's fate, bowling them out for 166.

India secured the T20I series against England with a decisive 15-run victory in the fourth match, held on Friday.

After being invited to bat, India posted 181 for 9, thanks to robust performances by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, both scoring 53.

Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana contributed significantly with the ball, ensuring England's chase fell short at 166 in 19.4 overs.

