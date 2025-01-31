India Clinches T20I Series with Thrilling Win Over England

India secured the T20I series against England with a decisive 15-run victory in the fourth match, held on Friday.

After being invited to bat, India posted 181 for 9, thanks to robust performances by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, both scoring 53.

Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana contributed significantly with the ball, ensuring England's chase fell short at 166 in 19.4 overs.

