Security Scare at Ranji Trophy: Fans Breach Barricades for Virat Kohli

A significant security breach occurred at Feroz Shah Kotla ground when fans rushed onto the field to get close to Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match. Despite tight security, three fans infiltrated the area, highlighting Kohli's enduring popularity and drawing unprecedented crowds to the domestic match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:39 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, a major security breach unfolded as three fans invaded the field to get up close with cricket superstar Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match.

The incident has sparked concerns over security measures as Kohli's return to the domestic circuit has drawn massive crowds, rejuvenating interest in first-class cricket.

The breach occurred despite a large security presence, prompting a review of protocols after the enthusiastic fans evaded guards and reached the playing field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

