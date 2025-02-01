Security Scare at Ranji Trophy: Fans Breach Barricades for Virat Kohli

In a dramatic turn of events at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, a major security breach unfolded as three fans invaded the field to get up close with cricket superstar Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match.

The incident has sparked concerns over security measures as Kohli's return to the domestic circuit has drawn massive crowds, rejuvenating interest in first-class cricket.

The breach occurred despite a large security presence, prompting a review of protocols after the enthusiastic fans evaded guards and reached the playing field.

(With inputs from agencies.)