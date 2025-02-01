Left Menu

Khelo India's Record Budget Boost Fuels Olympic Ambitions

The Indian government's Khelo India programme received a major budget boost, with an allocation increase of Rs 351.98 crore. The initiative is set to receive Rs 1,000 crore for 2025-26 to support grassroots athletes. This increase comes amid India's efforts to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The Union Budget has significantly increased funds for the Khelo India programme, aimed at cultivating talent from the grassroots level. In the financial year 2025-26, the initiative will receive Rs 1,000 crore, marking a substantial Rs 200 crore increase over the previous year's allocation.

In total, the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports is allocated Rs 3,794.30 crore, an impressive rise during a period without major events like the Olympics. The funding for National Sports Federations has seen a moderate increase from Rs 340 crore to Rs 400 crore.

This financial boost coincides with India's ambitious push to secure hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics, as the country has formally expressed its intent to the International Olympic Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

