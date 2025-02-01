Delight at Arun Jaitley: Delhi's Dominant Victory Over Railways

In a gripping conclusion to their league stage at the Ranji Trophy, Delhi secured a commanding victory over Railways, winning by an innings and 19 runs on Saturday. The match, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, saw outstanding performances from Sumit Mathur and skipper Ayush Badoni. With this win, Delhi moved to third place in Group D with 21 points, following two wins, two draws, and three losses. However, their strong display was not enough to advance them into the knockout stage.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Delhi impressively bowled out Railways for 241. Despite a solid 95 from Upendra Yadav and a 50 by Karn Sharma, the team staggered after an initial collapse. Key Delhi bowlers included Sumit Mathur and Navdeep Saini, contributing figures of 3/20 and 3/62 respectively.

In response, Delhi's innings started with an early loss. Though Sanat Sangwan and Yash Dhull ensured stability with a 67-run partnership, Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return after 13 years concluded swiftly, amassing only 6 runs. Sumit Mathur and Ayush Badoni's formidable 133-run partnership thrust Delhi into a commanding position with a total of 374. Railways wilted in their second innings, amassing just 114, as Shivam Sharma claimed 5/33, sealing Delhi's victory in style.

(With inputs from agencies.)