Khelo India Leads Sports Budget Surge
The Indian government's Khelo India programme received a significant budget increase in the Union Budget, highlighting a focus on grassroots sports development. Despite no major sporting events, the budget for sports and youth affairs was raised by Rs 351.98 crore, benefiting several sports-related institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government's Khelo India programme has emerged as the standout beneficiary in this year's Union Budget. The initiative, which focuses on identifying and nurturing athletes from the grassroots level, saw its allocation increase significantly, reflecting the government's commitment to sports development even without impending major events.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1,000 crore budget for Khelo India for the financial year 2025-26, up by Rs 200 crore from the previous year. The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports saw an overall budget of Rs 3,794.30 crore, signifying a substantial investment in the sector.
Despite the absence of events like the Olympics or Commonwealth Games, allocations for organizations such as the Sports Authority of India and the National Dope Testing Laboratory were increased. Also noteworthy is India's ongoing bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, further highlighting the country's strategic sports ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
