Khelo India Scores Big with Budget Boost

The Indian government's Khelo India programme has received a significant budget increase of Rs 351.98 crore, bringing its total allocation to Rs 1,000 crore for 2025-26. The overall Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports budget now stands at Rs 3,794.30 crore, reinforcing sports infrastructure and youth development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's flagship Khelo India programme will see a major uplift in sports funding after an allocation rise in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The programme will receive Rs 1,000 crore, a substantial increase from the previous Rs 800 crore, demonstrating strong support for grassroots athletics.

Overall, the Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports has been allocated Rs 3,794.30 crore, with increases for other key components such as the Sports Authority of India and the National Dope Testing Laboratory. This comes as India makes a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, emphasizing its commitment to developing future athletic talent and boosting sports logistics infrastructure.

In addition, funds for the National Service Scheme have been significantly increased, promoting the scheme's mission to develop youth character and involvement in societal contributions. However, budget reductions have been announced for incentives to sportspersons and certain youth developmental programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

