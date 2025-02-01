Clash of Titans: FC Goa Eyes Unbeaten Away Streak Against Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa aims to extend their unbeaten streak on the road to nine matches as they prepare to face Jamshedpur FC on Sunday in a crucial Indian Super League encounter. This match is pivotal in the race for the top two table spots, which guarantee direct entry into the semi-finals.

Currently sitting third in the table, Jamshedpur FC, with 31 points from 17 matches, eyes the opportunity to leapfrog second-placed FC Goa, who have 33 points from an equal number of games. Jamshedpur FC have been formidable at home, remaining undefeated in the last five outings at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

While Jamshedpur FC has struggled against FC Goa at home historically, they aim to capitalize on their current season's momentum. Both coaches, Khalid Jamil of Jamshedpur FC and Manolo Marquez of FC Goa, anticipate a challenging clash, with each team focused on achieving a crucial victory.

