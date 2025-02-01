Left Menu

Babar Azam to Emulate Tendulkar's Success as Opener in Champions Trophy

Pakistan's selectors have decided to have Babar Azam open the batting in the ICC Champions Trophy, inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's success in a similar role. The change comes after Saim Ayub's injury, and selectors believe Azam's transition to opener will bring success similar to Tendulkar.

Updated: 01-02-2025 18:50 IST
Babar Azam to Emulate Tendulkar's Success as Opener in Champions Trophy
Pakistan's cricket selectors have decided that the team's premier batsman, Babar Azam, will take on the role of opener during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. This decision is inspired by the remarkable success of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who famously transformed his career after moving from the middle order to the top of the batting lineup.

A close source disclosed that senior selector and interim head coach Aaqib Javed, along with other selectors, approached Azam after Saim Ayub's unfortunate injury ruled him out of action. Saim was sidelined for at least two months due to a freak accident during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

With Saim Ayub incapacitated, the selectors engaged in discussions with Babar Azam about the possibility of him opening alongside Fakhar Zaman in the 50-over format, including the prestigious Champions Trophy. They highlighted Sachin's career surge as an opener and expressed confidence that Babar could replicate such success. After careful consideration, Babar agreed to accept the challenge, providing the selectors with opportunities to experiment with the middle order. The move also led to the selection of players like Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, and Usman Khan for the Champions Trophy, given their experience in the 50-over format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

