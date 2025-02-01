Left Menu

Mumbai's Momentous Win Catapults Them to Ranji Trophy Group Top

Mumbai's cricket team secured a monumental victory against Meghalaya, winning by an innings and 456 runs to lead the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A. Mumbai, now eyeing the quarterfinals, has a comparable 29 points alongside Jammu & Kashmir. However, their superior net run rate gives them the edge.

Updated: 01-02-2025 19:10 IST
In an impressive display of dominance, Mumbai's cricket team stormed through Meghalaya, registering a massive innings and 456-run win to top the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A standings on Saturday. Key performances by Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian, who both seized four wickets, propelled Mumbai to this milestone victory.

With 29 points now under their belt, Mumbai matches Jammu & Kashmir in points. However, their superior net run rate of 1.74 compared to J&K's 1.59 gives them the leading position. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir are still poised to finish their league engagements as group toppers if they secure points against Baroda.

This victory not only rewrote Mumbai's own Ranji Trophy history but also strengthened their position for the upcoming quarterfinals, set to commence on February 8. The competition's stakes were highlighted by the current league matches held at Vadodara, Cuttack, and Solapur.

