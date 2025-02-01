Indian Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines at International Series India

In a groundbreaking achievement at DLF Golf and Country Club, Indian amateur Kartik Singh made history by becoming the youngest Indian to make the cut at the International Series India on the Asian Tour. Singh, scoring a one-under-par 71, advanced to a four-over total midway through the tournament, comfortably inside the cut-off of eight over.

This is just Singh's second professional tournament, having previously participated in only one Asian Development Tour event. Amongst a star-studded field, including Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri, Singh utilized his familiarity with his home course to his advantage. The world's No.1 Under-15 amateur golfer expressed his excitement and surreal experience competing against his idols.

In a press release, Singh articulated his astonishment, stating, "It feels unreal playing with Bryson... I have a home course advantage, and I am thrilled to have made the cut." Despite weather challenges affecting the tournament in Gurugram, Singh remains optimistic about his performance, crediting his family and mentors for their unwavering support as he progresses in his golf career.

