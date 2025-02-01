Queen Tahj: Making Black New Orleans Shine on Super Bowl Stage

Artist Tahj "Queen Tahj" Williams is set to bring a vivid portrayal of Black New Orleans culture to the Super Bowl, America's largest sports stage, on February 9. Her vibrant designs, which incorporate historical Black Masking traditions, will be seen by millions.

Black Masking traditions, born out of exclusion from traditional Mardi Gras festivities, are celebrated through Williams' intricate logo and art featuring red, green, yellow, and beadwork patterns. "African-American, Black natives created their celebration hidden in back streets," said Williams, highlighting the resilience of these traditions.

Williams' artistry will grace digital game tickets, program covers, and a grand display at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. An avid New Orleans Saints fan, Williams broke norms as a female football captain in her school, and this year, she attends the Super Bowl festivities for the first time, committed to honoring her city's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)