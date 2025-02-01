Left Menu

Queen Tahj: Making Black New Orleans Shine on Super Bowl Stage

U.S. artist Tahj "Queen Tahj" Williams will showcase the vibrant Black New Orleans culture at the Super Bowl. She will incorporate traditional Black Masking art into her designs for the event, bringing attention to a rich history that defied exclusion from mainstream Mardi Gras celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:02 IST
Queen Tahj: Making Black New Orleans Shine on Super Bowl Stage

Artist Tahj "Queen Tahj" Williams is set to bring a vivid portrayal of Black New Orleans culture to the Super Bowl, America's largest sports stage, on February 9. Her vibrant designs, which incorporate historical Black Masking traditions, will be seen by millions.

Black Masking traditions, born out of exclusion from traditional Mardi Gras festivities, are celebrated through Williams' intricate logo and art featuring red, green, yellow, and beadwork patterns. "African-American, Black natives created their celebration hidden in back streets," said Williams, highlighting the resilience of these traditions.

Williams' artistry will grace digital game tickets, program covers, and a grand display at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. An avid New Orleans Saints fan, Williams broke norms as a female football captain in her school, and this year, she attends the Super Bowl festivities for the first time, committed to honoring her city's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025