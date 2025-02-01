Left Menu

Teen Sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Stuns at Mumbai Open

15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran made headlines with a surprise victory over World No. 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo in the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series qualifying. She advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 win, showcasing her impressive skills honed at Rafael Nadal Academy, with sights on earning a WTA ranking soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:37 IST
Player in action. (Picture: MSLTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a standout moment for Indian tennis, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran generated considerable excitement by upsetting World No 265, Nicole Fossa Huergo, during the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series qualifiers. The event, now in its fourth edition, is being hosted at Mumbai's Cricket Club of India.

Maaya launched her campaign with a remarkable 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 win, advancing to the final round of qualifying. Her command of the court was evident as she executed strong forehand returns and steady service games. Maaya's talent has been recognized globally, having begun her training at the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The match saw Maaya dominate early, breaking Huergo's serve twice to win the first set 6-3. Huergo bounced back in the second set, using strategic alterations to her gameplay. Yet, Maaya returned fiercely in the final set, exhibiting power and precision to achieve a decisive 6-0 victory, cementing her place as a rising star.

(With inputs from agencies.)

