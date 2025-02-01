Left Menu

Pitch Tampering Allegations Cast Shadow on Ranji Trophy Clash

Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy match against Baroda was disrupted due to alleged pitch tampering. The controversy arose when J&K claimed the pitch was altered to benefit Baroda. Despite the setback, the match continued after a delay. Baroda needs 307 runs to win on the final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of pitch tampering created a stir during the Ranji Trophy match between Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. The controversy emerged when J&K accused Baroda of manipulating the pitch conditions overnight to secure a strategic advantage, thereby potentially guaranteeing their qualification for the quarterfinals.

With three teams—J&K, Baroda, and Mumbai—vying for two knockout qualification spots from Group A, tensions were high. Notably, Mumbai secured a decisive victory against Meghalaya, boosting their chance with an innings win and a bonus point.

Attempts to clarify the situation saw Jammu and Kashmir officials denying any direct knowledge of tampering claims. Play resumed late after intervention from match referee Arjan Kripal Singh, with Baroda reaching 58-2 at the day's end, still needing 307 runs to win on the last day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

