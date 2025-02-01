Punjab FC's Spectacular Comeback Stuns Bengaluru FC in Thrilling ISL Clash

In a remarkable display of resilience, Punjab FC broke its seven-match winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The victory was the result of a relentless second-half fightback that saw Punjab FC score thrice, ultimately retaining their spot in ninth position with 23 points.

Bengaluru FC initially seemed in control, thanks to Alberto Noguera's precise corner kick in the 23rd minute designated for Sunil Chhetri, who narrowly missed by a timely block. Following several attempts, it was Edgar Mendez who finally put Bengaluru ahead after halftime, capitalizing on Sunil Chhetri's play. However, Punjab's spirited response was spearheaded by Petros Giakoumakis, who facilitated an equalizing penalty converted by Asmir Suljic, only to be supplemented by Filip Mrzljak's goal, stemming from a coordinated team effort.

The match concluded with Luka Majcen maturing Punjab's lead deep into added time, preying on a well-timed pass from Nihal Sudheesh. Punjab's victory was sealed as they withstood late pressure from a formidable Bengaluru side. Next, Bengaluru FC faces Jamshedpur FC, while Punjab FC prepares for a clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

