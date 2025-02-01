Kazi's Heroics Propel Tiigers to Thrilling Win in ISPL Clash

In a heart-stopping finale at the Daoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, Fardeen Kazi delivered an unforgettable performance, guiding Tiigers of Kolkata to a nail-biting last-ball victory over Chennai Singams in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The defending champions faced an uphill task, chasing 106, and were in dire straits at 9/3. However, Kazi's brilliant unbeaten 61 off 31 balls turned the game in their favor. Displaying nerves of steel, he justified his INR 15.90 lakh price by leading his team to victory with five boundaries and three massive sixes.

In the post-match press release, Kazi stated, "I aimed to take the game deep, especially during the Powerplay and 50-50 overs. Our mission now is to sustain this momentum, aiming for five wins to reach the playoffs." The triumph marks the Tiigers' first win in Season 2, breaking their winless streak. Despite previous losses, Kazi noted that fan support on social media remained unwavering.

The star batsman also expressed gratitude towards the team co-owner Aksha Kamboj for her steadfast support, even during his lean patch. "Aksha ma'am backed me without hesitation, using the Right to Match to bring me back," he remarked. As the Tiigers gear up for their upcoming clash with KVN Bangalore Strikers, they are eager to carry this newfound momentum forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)