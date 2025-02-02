Left Menu

Ireland's Ferocious Fightback Seals Six Nations Opener

Ireland overcame England with a strong second half performance in their Six Nations opener, winning 27-22. After trailing at halftime, Ireland's strategic play, marked by key tries from Bundee Aki and Tadhg Beirne, led to victory. England's initial game plan and strong defense were ultimately outmatched.

Updated: 02-02-2025 01:55 IST
In a thrilling start to the Six Nations, Ireland mounted a powerful comeback against England to secure a 27-22 victory in their opening game on Saturday. Despite trailing 10-5 at halftime, Ireland surged ahead in the second half with decisive tries from Bundee Aki and Tadhg Beirne.

England, initially dominating the match with a well-executed game plan, failed to maintain their momentum after the break. A debut try from Cadan Murley had given England an early lead, but they were unable to capitalize as Ireland's relentless play overturned the deficit.

For Ireland, the victory sets a promising path ahead, with upcoming fixtures against Scotland and Wales before a crucial game against France. Interim coach Simon Easterby praised the team for smart play adjustments in the second half, while England's Steve Borthwick acknowledged areas of progress despite the defeat.

