Bangladesh Premier League Under Scrutiny: Corruption Probe Initiated

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a significant step in addressing corruption allegations that have surfaced within the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) over the last few weeks. In a move to bolster the efforts of its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the BCB has established an independent inquiry body.

This marks the first official corruption probe in the BPL since 2013, reflecting the challenges the league faces, including delayed player payments and ticketing controversies. The BCB's unwavering commitment to a transparent and fair cricketing environment was reiterated in a recent press release.

Amid media reports naming specific players and matches, the BCB has not yet substantiated these claims. The board emphasizes strict adherence to the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, continuing to monitor integrity issues within Bangladesh cricket with confidentiality and discretion.

(With inputs from agencies.)