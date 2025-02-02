Left Menu

India Secures Davis Cup Spot with Dominant Victory

N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli propelled India into the Davis Cup World Group I with a commanding performance, defeating Togo's duo in straight sets. Dominating the match, India seized an unassailable lead, securing their position and likely preparing young Karan Singh for a debut.

Updated: 02-02-2025 13:27 IST
  • India

In a display of exceptional skill, N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli secured India's place in the Davis Cup World Group I. The duo achieved a straight-set triumph against Togo in the play-off tie, sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead for the hosts on Sunday.

With the momentum favoring India after a 2-0 lead, Balaji and Bollipalli were tasked with winning just one of the day's three matches. They delivered decisively, overcoming opponents M'lapa Tingou Akomolo and Hod'abalo Isak Padio with a swift 6-2 6-1 victory at the DLTA Complex, lasting merely 57 minutes.

The absence of Togo's top player, Thomas Setodji, due to injury, added to their struggles. Balaji, showcasing remarkable serving accuracy, conceded only a single point on his serve during the match. This decisive win positions India strongly as they contemplate introducing young talent Karan Singh in the concluding match.

