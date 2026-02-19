Buzzing Interruptions: Honey Bee Swarm Halts Tennis Match

The S.M. Krishna tennis stadium faced an unexpected interruption when a swarm of honey bees caused a temporary halt to the ITF Bengaluru Open match. The incident prompted players and spectators to seek cover as the bees invaded the arena.

The disruption occurred during the round of 16 clash between Australian top seed Talia Gibson and Sahaja Yamalapalli. The bees were spotted by an official, who immediately informed the players and the chair umpire, leading to a temporary suspension of the game.

Located in Karnataka's Cubbon Park, the stadium is surrounded by over 8,000 trees. Despite the brief disruption, the match resumed with Gibson defeating Yamalapalli 6-0, 6-0 within an hour. The stadium also recently hosted the Davis Cup qualifier between India and the Netherlands.

