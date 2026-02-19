Left Menu

Buzzing Interruptions: Honey Bee Swarm Halts Tennis Match

A swarm of honey bees disrupted the ITF Bengaluru Open tennis match at the S.M. Krishna stadium in Karnataka, causing a temporary suspension of play. The incident occurred during a game between Australian top seed Talia Gibson and Sahaja Yamalapalli. The match resumed shortly, with Gibson winning decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:31 IST
Buzzing Interruptions: Honey Bee Swarm Halts Tennis Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S.M. Krishna tennis stadium faced an unexpected interruption when a swarm of honey bees caused a temporary halt to the ITF Bengaluru Open match. The incident prompted players and spectators to seek cover as the bees invaded the arena.

The disruption occurred during the round of 16 clash between Australian top seed Talia Gibson and Sahaja Yamalapalli. The bees were spotted by an official, who immediately informed the players and the chair umpire, leading to a temporary suspension of the game.

Located in Karnataka's Cubbon Park, the stadium is surrounded by over 8,000 trees. Despite the brief disruption, the match resumed with Gibson defeating Yamalapalli 6-0, 6-0 within an hour. The stadium also recently hosted the Davis Cup qualifier between India and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026