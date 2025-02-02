Left Menu

India Retains Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Title in Dominant Display

India clinched the women's U-19 T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by nine wickets. India chased down a target of 83, reaching 84/1 with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha starred with 44 not out, while India's bowlers restricted South Africa to 82 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:35 IST
India triumphed in the women's U-19 T20 World Cup final, claiming the title for the second consecutive time after comprehensively defeating South Africa by nine wickets.

Chasing a modest score of 83, India swiftly reached their target with 52 balls left, finishing at 84 for one in just 11.2 overs.

Leading the charge, Gongadi Trisha scored an unbeaten 44, while Sanika Chalke contributed 26 not out. The bowlers, spearheaded by Trisha's 3/15, delivered a solid performance, dismissing South Africa for 82.

