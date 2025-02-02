Left Menu

Galatasaray Eyes Loan Deal for AC Milan Striker Morata

Galatasaray has initiated discussions to secure AC Milan forward Alvaro Morata on a loan deal. Morata, Spain's national team captain, moved to Milan from Atletico Madrid last year. His career has included successful tenures at Real Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea, with numerous championship titles.

Updated: 02-02-2025 16:59 IST
Morata

Galatasaray has begun negotiations to bring AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata on board through a loan agreement, according to a statement released by the Turkish Super Lig club on Sunday.

The 32-year-old forward, who also leads the Spanish national team, made his way to Milan from LaLiga's Atletico Madrid last year on a lucrative four-year contract worth 13 million euros.

Morata's illustrious football journey started at Real Madrid and led him to Juventus in 2014. He later had a stint with Premier League's Chelsea. Through these clubs, he contributed significantly to winning the Champions League, LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Serie A titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

