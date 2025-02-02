Galatasaray Eyes Loan Deal for AC Milan Striker Morata

Galatasaray has begun negotiations to bring AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata on board through a loan agreement, according to a statement released by the Turkish Super Lig club on Sunday.

The 32-year-old forward, who also leads the Spanish national team, made his way to Milan from LaLiga's Atletico Madrid last year on a lucrative four-year contract worth 13 million euros.

Morata's illustrious football journey started at Real Madrid and led him to Juventus in 2014. He later had a stint with Premier League's Chelsea. Through these clubs, he contributed significantly to winning the Champions League, LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Serie A titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)