Thomas Reis Takes Helm at Trabzonspor: A New Era Begins
Thomas Reis has been appointed as the new manager of Trabzonspor, taking over after Fatih Tekke. The 52-year-old German will manage the team for the next two seasons with a lucrative salary. Reis has prior experience in Turkish football, having previously managed Samsunspor.
Thomas Reis has been appointed as the new manager of Trabzonspor, succeeding Fatih Tekke. The announcement was made by the club on Thursday.
The 52-year-old German manager will lead the team for the forthcoming two seasons, with a solid remuneration package of €1 million for the 2026-2027 season and €1.2 million for the 2027-2028 season.
Reis, who has previous experience in Turkish football with Samsunspor, steps into his role following a recent 1-0 loss to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor bolstered their squad with signings like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho to strengthen their lineup against Galatasaray this coming Saturday.