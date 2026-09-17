Thomas Reis Takes Helm at Trabzonspor: A New Era Begins

Thomas Reis has been appointed as the new manager of Trabzonspor, succeeding Fatih Tekke. The announcement was made by the club on Thursday.

The 52-year-old German manager will lead the team for the forthcoming two seasons, with a solid remuneration package of €1 million for the 2026-2027 season and €1.2 million for the 2027-2028 season.

Reis, who has previous experience in Turkish football with Samsunspor, steps into his role following a recent 1-0 loss to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor bolstered their squad with signings like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho to strengthen their lineup against Galatasaray this coming Saturday.