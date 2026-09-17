Thomas Reis Takes Helm at Trabzonspor: A New Era Begins

Thomas Reis has been appointed as the new manager of Trabzonspor, taking over after Fatih Tekke. The 52-year-old German will manage the team for the next two seasons with a lucrative salary. Reis has prior experience in Turkish football, having previously managed Samsunspor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:43 IST
Thomas Reis Takes Helm at Trabzonspor: A New Era Begins

Thomas Reis has been appointed as the new manager of Trabzonspor, succeeding Fatih Tekke. The announcement was made by the club on Thursday.

The 52-year-old German manager will lead the team for the forthcoming two seasons, with a solid remuneration package of €1 million for the 2026-2027 season and €1.2 million for the 2027-2028 season.

Reis, who has previous experience in Turkish football with Samsunspor, steps into his role following a recent 1-0 loss to Konyaspor. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor bolstered their squad with signings like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho to strengthen their lineup against Galatasaray this coming Saturday.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026