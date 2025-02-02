Manchester United Scoops Danish Starlet Patrick Dorgu in €35 Million Deal
Manchester United has secured the signing of Danish left back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for €30 million, with potential add-ons. The 20-year-old signed a contract until 2030 and is eager to work under manager Ruben Amorim. Dorgu moves after 57 appearances for Lecce.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United has announced the acquisition of 20-year-old Danish left back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A club Lecce, signing him on a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2030. The transfer, reportedly valued at €30 million, includes an additional €5 million in performance-related add-ons.
Dorgu transferred to Lecce from Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2022, amassing 57 appearances for the Italian outfit. Expressing his excitement to join United, Dorgu revealed his eagerness to work with club manager Ruben Amorim and praised the visionary approach laid out for his development.
The young talent has already been capped four times for his country and becomes United's second signing under Amorim, who succeeded Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, United finds itself struggling in the 12th position in the Premier League with just two wins in their last five matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dhruv Consultancy Secures Key Infrastructure Contracts in India
I don't think it's a diktat, it is one of the things BCCI has put forward: Agarkar on Board's 10-point guidelines for contracted players.
Lord's Mark Secures Landmark 100 MW Solar Contract in UP
MoD Signs ₹1,560.52 Crore Contract for 47 Indigenous Bridge-Laying Tanks
Erling Haaland's Record-Breaking Contract: A Decade of Goals at Manchester City