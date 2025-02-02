Stunning Run-Chase Rockets Services Into Ranji History

In a remarkable display of cricket prowess, Services pulled off the second highest successful run-chase in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Shubham Rohilla's unbeaten 209 and Suraj Vashisht's 154 not out propelled them past a daunting 376-run target against Odisha, concluding the match without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir secured a place in the quarterfinals with a stunning 182-run victory over Baroda in Vadodara. Key contributions came from off-break bowler Sahil Lotra, who achieved his best figures of 7/75, supported by Abid Mushtaq's effective left-arm spin.

Odisha initially posted 394 in their second innings, but Services, resuming on 46 for no loss, achieved the target in 85.4 overs. Rohilla struck 30 boundaries in his double century, whereas Vashisht added 15 fours and one six, resulting in a win by 10 wickets and securing seven points, including a bonus.

(With inputs from agencies.)