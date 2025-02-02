Teeing Off: The Inaugural Shri P.M. Rungta Memorial Golf Cup
The first Shri P.M. Rungta Memorial Golf Cup took place at Rambagh Golf Club, attracting nearly 120 participants. The event highlighted sportsmanship and diversity, attended by notable figures including Mohammad Azharuddin. The winners were honored in various categories, showcasing vibrant enthusiasm and growing interest in golf.
The Shri P.M. Rungta Memorial Golf Cup made its debut at Rambagh Golf Club, drawing nearly 120 golfers eager to showcase their skills.
The tournament, graced by ex-Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, underscored the enthusiasm and community spirit for golf.
Winners in multiple categories were celebrated, affirming the growing passion for the sport.
