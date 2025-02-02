Anirban Lahiri's Stellar Finish Amidst Ollie Schniederjans' Resurgence

Anirban Lahiri distinguished himself as the top Indian participant by concluding with a final round of 68, securing a tied-10th position in the International Series India.

Meanwhile, American Ollie Schniederjans captured an emotional victory, marking a career resurgence. Schniederjans, sidelined over a year following hip surgeries in 2022, showcased his resilience with a remarkable win.

The tournament concluded with Bryson DeChambeau in second place, while Lahiri, despite a challenging third round, expressed satisfaction in refining his game for future competitions.

