Anirban Lahiri's Stellar Finish Amidst Ollie Schniederjans' Resurgence
Anirban Lahiri emerged as the top Indian with a commendable tied-10th finish in the International Series India, where Ollie Schniederjans clinched a four-shot victory. Schniederjans, who underwent hip surgeries in 2022, made a triumphant comeback. Bryson DeChambeau finished second, and Lahiri noted improvements in his gameplay.
Anirban Lahiri distinguished himself as the top Indian participant by concluding with a final round of 68, securing a tied-10th position in the International Series India.
Meanwhile, American Ollie Schniederjans captured an emotional victory, marking a career resurgence. Schniederjans, sidelined over a year following hip surgeries in 2022, showcased his resilience with a remarkable win.
The tournament concluded with Bryson DeChambeau in second place, while Lahiri, despite a challenging third round, expressed satisfaction in refining his game for future competitions.
