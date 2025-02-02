Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri's Stellar Finish Amidst Ollie Schniederjans' Resurgence

Anirban Lahiri emerged as the top Indian with a commendable tied-10th finish in the International Series India, where Ollie Schniederjans clinched a four-shot victory. Schniederjans, who underwent hip surgeries in 2022, made a triumphant comeback. Bryson DeChambeau finished second, and Lahiri noted improvements in his gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:19 IST
Anirban Lahiri's Stellar Finish Amidst Ollie Schniederjans' Resurgence
Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri distinguished himself as the top Indian participant by concluding with a final round of 68, securing a tied-10th position in the International Series India.

Meanwhile, American Ollie Schniederjans captured an emotional victory, marking a career resurgence. Schniederjans, sidelined over a year following hip surgeries in 2022, showcased his resilience with a remarkable win.

The tournament concluded with Bryson DeChambeau in second place, while Lahiri, despite a challenging third round, expressed satisfaction in refining his game for future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025