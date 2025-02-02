Left Menu

India Dominates England with Stunning T20I Victory

India secured a commanding 4-1 T20I series victory over England with a 150-run win in the final match. Opener Abhishek Sharma scored a rapid 135, and Indian bowlers restricted England to 97 all out. Abhishek narrowly missed breaking the record for the fastest Indian T20I century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:07 IST
India Dominates England with Stunning T20I Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India delivered a resounding 150-run victory over England in the decisive T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium, sealing the series 4-1. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 135-run innings set the stage for India's dominant performance.

Batting first, Sharma smashed seven boundaries and thirteen sixes, achieving a century in just 37 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I history. His effort propelled India to an imposing total of 247 for 9.

The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled England's batting lineup, dismissing them for 97 runs, securing victory with over nine overs to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025