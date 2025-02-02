India Dominates England with Stunning T20I Victory

India delivered a resounding 150-run victory over England in the decisive T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium, sealing the series 4-1. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 135-run innings set the stage for India's dominant performance.

Batting first, Sharma smashed seven boundaries and thirteen sixes, achieving a century in just 37 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I history. His effort propelled India to an imposing total of 247 for 9.

The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled England's batting lineup, dismissing them for 97 runs, securing victory with over nine overs to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)