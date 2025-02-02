India Dominates England with Stunning T20I Victory
India secured a commanding 4-1 T20I series victory over England with a 150-run win in the final match. Opener Abhishek Sharma scored a rapid 135, and Indian bowlers restricted England to 97 all out. Abhishek narrowly missed breaking the record for the fastest Indian T20I century.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
India delivered a resounding 150-run victory over England in the decisive T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium, sealing the series 4-1. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 135-run innings set the stage for India's dominant performance.
Batting first, Sharma smashed seven boundaries and thirteen sixes, achieving a century in just 37 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I history. His effort propelled India to an imposing total of 247 for 9.
The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled England's batting lineup, dismissing them for 97 runs, securing victory with over nine overs to spare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Cricket Showdown: Squad Announcements for ODIs and Champions Trophy
Wankhede Stadium Celebrates 50 Years of Cricketing Glories
Legend 90 League: A Cricket Spectacle Featuring Iconic Legends
Mohammed Shami's Resurgence and India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma to Return for Ranji Match, Emphasizes Importance of Balancing International and Domestic Cricket