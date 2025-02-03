Praggnanandhaa Triumphs with Breakthrough Victory at Tata Steel Masters

In a dramatic showdown at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa clinched a 2-1 victory over world champion D. Gukesh during the tiebreaker rounds.

The competition was intense, as both young prodigies displayed exceptional determination to seize victory in each game. Praggnanandhaa, after faltering with a blunder in the first tiebreak game, rallied back with strategic brilliance in subsequent matches.

Employing the Trompowsky opening, Praggnanandhaa secured a crucial second win by capitalizing on Gukesh's errors. The suspenseful contest culminated in a sudden-death game where Praggnanandhaa maintained composure to claim his maiden Masters title.

(With inputs from agencies.)