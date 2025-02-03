Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Triumphs with Breakthrough Victory at Tata Steel Masters

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious against reigning champion D. Gukesh, securing a 2-1 tiebreaker win at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament. In a nail-biting finale, Praggnanandhaa overturned minor setbacks to achieve his first-ever Masters victory, showcasing remarkable skill and strategic finesse.

Wijkaanzee | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:35 IST
In a dramatic showdown at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa clinched a 2-1 victory over world champion D. Gukesh during the tiebreaker rounds.

The competition was intense, as both young prodigies displayed exceptional determination to seize victory in each game. Praggnanandhaa, after faltering with a blunder in the first tiebreak game, rallied back with strategic brilliance in subsequent matches.

Employing the Trompowsky opening, Praggnanandhaa secured a crucial second win by capitalizing on Gukesh's errors. The suspenseful contest culminated in a sudden-death game where Praggnanandhaa maintained composure to claim his maiden Masters title.

