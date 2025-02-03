Left Menu

Sports Trades and Transfers Shake Up the Weekend

A weekend of dynamic sports developments saw the New York Jets hiring Charles London, a major NBA trade between the Mavericks and Lakers, and the Indiana Fever signing DeWanna Bonner. Meanwhile, French club Olympique Lyonnais acquired Brazilian defender Tarciane from Houston Dash for a record fee.

The sports world was bustling this weekend with significant developments across various leagues. The New York Jets reinforced their coaching staff, hiring Charles London as their new quarterbacks coach under the guidance of head coach Aaron Glenn.

In the NBA, a blockbuster trade has sent shockwaves throughout the league. The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, a move that has not only altered the rosters but also impacted the Lakers' title odds. Meanwhile, in women's basketball, the Indiana Fever secured a one-year contract with six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner.

On the international stage, the Houston Dash's Brazilian defender Tarciane transferred to Olympique Lyonnais Feminine, setting a new team record fee. Such transactions highlight the evolving dynamics and global nature of modern sports.

