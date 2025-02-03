Left Menu

NBA Shakeup: Luka Doncic Joins Lakers in Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The move aims to reshape the Lakers' future with Doncic at the helm. The deal also involves draft picks and additional player movements with the Utah Jazz.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a significant roster shift by acquiring five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks through a blockbuster trade. The Lakers also received forward Maxi Kleber and center Markieff Morris in the deal.

In return, the Mavericks secured forward Anthony Davis, a key player in the Lakers' 2020 NBA Championship victory, along with guard Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick. The trade further involved sending guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick to the Utah Jazz.

Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka expressed gratitude for Davis's contribution, highlighting the acquisition of Doncic as a strategic move towards future championships. Doncic's impressive NBA career includes historic records, such as earning five All-NBA First Team selections before age 26, a feat achieved by only three players in league history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

