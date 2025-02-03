Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC's Heroic Win Ends FC Goa's Streak

Jamshedpur FC stunned FC Goa with a 3-1 victory in the Indian Super League, highlighting the team's strong start and resilience. Coach Khalid Jamil praised the players' spirit and the fans' support, attributing the win to their hard work as the team eyes further success in the league.

Jamshedpur FC's Heroic Win Ends FC Goa's Streak
Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur FC shattered FC Goa's 12-match unbeaten streak with a commanding 3-1 victory in the Indian Super League (ISL). Spearheaded by goals from Lazar Cirkovic and Javier Siverio, the 'Men of Steel' showcased their resilience and strategic prowess.

The electrifying match saw Serbian defender Cirkovic unleash a spectacular strike in the 34th minute, breaking the deadlock and energizing the home crowd. Just minutes later, Spanish forward Siverio capitalized on a mistake by FC Goa's goalkeeper, amplifying Jamshedpur's lead and setting the tone for the intense encounter.

Despite a response from Goa's Ayush Chhetri before halftime, Siverio secured his brace with a well-placed header in the 68th minute, solidifying Jamshedpur's victory. Coach Khalid Jamil lauded his team's tenacity and the fans' unwavering support, emphasizing the significance of maintaining momentum as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

